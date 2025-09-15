PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletterSIGN IN
Email
Post
Share

A Kichwa activist on ayahuasca’s rise – and what it really means to her people

Nina Gualinga is a Kichwa environmental and Indigenous rights activist from Sarayaku, a community in the Ecuadorian Amazon. In Waska, the Ecuadorian filmmaker Boloh Miranda and the Kichwa filmmaker Elizabeth Swanson Andi capture Gualinga reflecting on the forms of extractivism and commodification imposed on her people from the world beyond it. This includes their territory, long exploited by oil companies and the Ecuadorian government, and spiritual traditions in the form of hayakwaska (ayahuasca), increasingly marketed to tourists who lack a connection to the sacred traditions surrounding it.

In voiceovers and in conversation with members of her community, Gualinga draws a connection between ancestral and spiritual knowledge and Sarayaku’s long resistance to oil companies, whose incursions threaten both territory and tradition. In doing so, the film reveals the ways in which environmental justice and Indigenous rights struggles are profoundly intertwined, as well as the deep resilience of the Sarayaku people.

Directors: Boloh Miranda, Elizabeth Swanson Andi

Producer: Marc Silver, Nina Gualinga

Website: Guardian Documentaries

15 September 2025
Email
Post
Share
Painting of a black bird with a red tail on a white tree branch set against a blue sky and yellow landscape.

videoNature and landscape

Scenes from Aboriginal Australian pottery chart the turn of the seasons

7 minutes

Blurry night photo through car window showing police lights and a figure, creating a dramatic scene with blue lighting.

videoDemography and migration

The volunteers who offer a last line of care for migrants at a contentious border

30 minutes

Illustration of a brain with a tap attached, with yellow liquid flowing out against a grey background.

videoEthics

What’s an idea worth? How prominent thinkers have understood intellectual property

6 minutes

Photo of a man with glasses and grey hair in a suit speaking animatedly against a dark background.

videoKnowledge

Why David Deutsch believes good explanations are the antidote to bad philosophy

10 minutes

Black and white photo of two girls in dresses touching foreheads while sitting on a rock in a field of daisies.

videoChildhood and adolescence

‘Do worms cry?’ – and other questions collected from the mind of a curious child

4 minutes

Abstract image of a woman’s face with vivid swirls of blue, green, red and yellow on a black background.

videoHuman rights and justice

Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home

10 minutes

A large, artificial ice structure in a mountainous landscape with clear blue sky in the background.

videoEngineering

Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?

15 minutes

A person in a hard hat and coveralls surrounded by thick white smoke, obscuring most of the view.

videoFairness and equality

There’s a dirty side to clean energy in the metal-rich mountains of South Africa

10 minutes

Photo of a man speaking at a podium marked ‘Letters Live’, gesturing with one hand against a dark background.

videoFairness and equality

‘To my old master’ – a freed slave answers the request to return to his old plantation

7 minutes