How Robert Frost summoned a classic from life’s timeless moments

Save

Whose woods these are I think I know.

His house is in the village though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

Perhaps the most famous work by the US poet Robert Frost, ‘Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening’ (1923) exemplifies his style with its vivid scenery and accessibility. In this short, the US video essayist Evan Puschak (aka The Nerdwriter) explores the poem via a deconstruction of its 16 lines, Frost’s own reflections on poetry, and a reading by Frost that captures his warm, calming voice. Through this analysis, Puschak unravels how the poem masterfully evokes a universal human experience – the tension between the meditative moments that draw us away from clock time and the intrusions that pull us back in.