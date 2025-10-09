In an act of resistance, Elahe forgoes a hijab at a family party
In her critically acclaimed short documentary A Move, the London-based director Elahe Esmaili returns to her hometown of Mashhad, Iran, to help her parents relocate for the first time in four decades. Esmaili’s husband, the Iranian documentary producer Hossein Behboudi Rad, captures the trip as moments of familial tenderness and friction unfold. Inspired by Iran’s ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement, which was sparked by the death of Mahsa-Jina Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly, Esmaili chooses not to cover her hair during a visit to extended family. This delicate yet deliberate act of protest dismays her mother and unsettles some older relatives, but, among the young women present, it opens up candid conversations about traditions, gender and culture. Through this framing, Esmaili draws out apt parallels between her parents’ change of scenery and shifting attitudes in the country.
Director: Elahe Esmaili
Producer: Hossein Behboudi Rad
videoArchitecture
Steep climbs lead to sacred spaces carved high into the cliffs of Ethiopia
9 minutes
videoAnthropology
Margaret Mead explains why the family was entering a brave new world in this 1959 film
29 minutes
videoFamily life
A mother and child bond in an unusual prison visitation space in this poignant portrait
11 minutes
videoSports and games
Young Palestinians find fleeting moments of freedom at a West Bank skate park
13 minutes
videoHistory of science
Meet the Quaker pacifist who shattered British science’s highest glass ceilings
14 minutes
videoGender
A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry
5 minutes
videoHuman rights and justice
Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home
10 minutes
videoHistory
Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches
13 minutes
videoWellbeing
Children of the Rwandan genocide face a unique stigma 30 years later
20 minutes