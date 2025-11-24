PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
    Japanese news clippings from 1991 blur into a hypnotic collage

    In his short film Papers (1991), the Japanese artist Yoshinao Satoh assembles thousands of newspaper images into a transfixing animation. Moving through a flurry of Japanese characters, moon phases, Go games, house plans and faces that grows ever faster, Satoh creates a mass-media collage that seems to anticipate the age of information overload. Amplifying the frenzied pace and mesmerising effect, he pairs the imagery with a propulsive work by the US composer Steve Reich.

    Director: Yoshinao Satoh

    24 November 2025
