PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

    Nomadic life is a warm, poignant memory for many Irish Travellers

    ‘Your house is not where your heart’s at.’

    Irish Travellers are an Indigenous ethnic minority of Ireland, with an estimated population of 40,000, making up about one per cent of the island’s population. With roots that date back centuries, Travellers lived mostly nomadic lives until the 1960s, when forced government policies – including anti-trespass laws – made their distinct itinerant lifestyle difficult to sustain.

    Free People, from the Australian Irish director Alice McDowell and the Australian director Felix Ferguson, captures a gathering of Travellers in 2023 at a site in County Galway recreated to resemble a camp that would have been common generations ago. The short documentary shows families and friends sharing memories from nomadic times, songs and crafts near a fire. This includes tinsmithing and the crafting of paper flowers – two skills deeply intertwined with Traveller heritage. Filmed with an observational lens, the work is both educational and intimate, offering a window into a rich culture that persists despite ongoing assimilation efforts that threaten it.

    Directors: Alice McDowell, Felix Ferguson

    Website: Galway Traveller Movement

    26 November 2025
    A shopfront with “O’DEA’S” in gold letters, two windows above with flower boxes holding pink flowers, and the number 66 on the right side.

    videoHome

    Whether above a pub or in a castle, our childhood homes leave an indelible mark

    15 minutes

    Photo of a street sign reading ‘Gipsy Lane’, mounted on a brick wall with green foliage behind, and a car in the background.

    videoHistory

    There are fragments of Romani Gypsy history all over the UK – if one knows where to look

    3 minutes

    Photo of a coach in red speaking to three young boys in football kits on a grass field under a cloudy sky.

    videoSports and games

    How Gaelic sports became a cultural binding force in Ireland’s most diverse town

    15 minutes

    Black and white photo of a teenage girl with dark hair smoking, eyes closed, with a blurred outdoor background.

    videoMeaning and the good life

    Wander through the English countryside with two teens trying to make sense of the world

    10 minutes

    Person in a hooded coat walking through a labyrinth of stones on a grassy landscape, with ferns and distant hills under an overcast sky.

    videoSubcultures

    Living off-grid on a remote Scottish island is a mix of rejection and acceptance

    13 minutes

    A painting of two girls with long hair each holding peacock feathers standing in front of a textured, muted background.

    videoFamily life

    The precious family keepsakes that hold meaning for generations

    10 minutes

    A blonde woman in a hooded jacket holding a phone with a furry microphone on a city street with buildings in the background.

    videoHome

    A street-level view of homelessness from a woman living through it

    11 minutes

    Painting of a person in a red jacket standing outside a glass door with multiple people visible through the glass indoors.

    videoDemography and migration

    What it means to leave home and find it somewhere else – or never find it again

    9 minutes

    Two men outdoors, one with a hat holding an old television, the other crossing his arms with a tattoo on his forearm.

    videoProgress and modernity

    In an Irish pub, the switch from analogue to digital TV raises deep questions

    13 minutes