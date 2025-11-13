For Justine Kurland, utopia is never a destination but a practice – a way of reimagining inherited worlds. In this video by the Museum of Modern Art, she traces how that practice has evolved over three decades. Best known for her photography, Kurland has reframed the American landscape through images of adolescent girls, mothers and outsider communities, where gestures of autonomy and care offer alternatives to the usual narratives of domination. Her more recent work, collected in the book SCUMB Manifesto (2022) – for ‘Society for Cutting Up Men’s Books’ – takes a blade to the photography books in her personal library by canonical, mostly male photographers, including her former Yale teacher Gregory Crewdson, and reassembles the fragments into new constellations. Through these acts of destruction and repair, Kurland opens space for fresh ways of seeing, continuing a feminist tradition of imagining worlds beyond conventional frames.
Seven years on the road, finding utopia in the lives of women
Video by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
Director: Alexandra Warner
videoHome
Can young and old coexist at a feminist co-living residence?
21 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
A project takes teens from war-torn regions to schools in Canada
25 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
A neglected Dominican sugar town, as seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old local
11 minutes
videoLife stages
Grief, healing and laughter coexist at a unique retreat for widows and widowers
15 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
‘Do worms cry?’ – and other questions collected from the mind of a curious child
4 minutes
videoWar and peace
Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines
22 minutes
videoTechnology and the self
The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy
14 minutes
videoSports and games
Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play
5 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
The police camp where tween girls enter a sisterhood of law and order
28 minutes