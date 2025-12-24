Teens battle grease and gravity in this lively street game

Save

In his ongoing Children’s Games series, the Belgian-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs documents the diverse games children play across the globe. In this instalment from Avintes in Portugal, he captures a group of teenagers playing a game known as pau de sebo – which loosely translates as ‘greasy pole’ – in which, rather appropriately, participants attempt to climb a grease-coated wooden pole to claim prizes hanging from its peak. On this occasion, salted cod, a teddy bear and small guitars hang from a ring at the apex, lingering frustratingly out of reach for most of the players until they eventually collaborate and strategise to overcome their shared adversaries: slipperiness and gravity. Shot in an observational style, the scene is playfully exhilarating while also gesturing towards something quietly profound about how play and learning can inform one another.