In his ongoing Children’s Games series, the Belgian-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs documents the diverse games children play across the globe. In this instalment from Avintes in Portugal, he captures a group of teenagers playing a game known as pau de sebo – which loosely translates as ‘greasy pole’ – in which, rather appropriately, participants attempt to climb a grease-coated wooden pole to claim prizes hanging from its peak. On this occasion, salted cod, a teddy bear and small guitars hang from a ring at the apex, lingering frustratingly out of reach for most of the players until they eventually collaborate and strategise to overcome their shared adversaries: slipperiness and gravity. Shot in an observational style, the scene is playfully exhilarating while also gesturing towards something quietly profound about how play and learning can inform one another.
Teens battle grease and gravity in this lively street game
Directors: Francis Alÿs, Rafael Ortega
Editor: Julien Devaux
Sound designer: Félix Blume
