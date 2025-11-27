The ‘soul brotherhood’ between a son and his caregiving father

Save

Nearly one in four US adults provides unpaid care for a relative or friend because of ageing, illness or disability – a responsibility that can place a heavy yet often hidden burden on carers. Part of a PBS project on caregiving that aims to put faces and names to these statistics, the short documentary Lean on Me offers a small window into the lives of Greg and CoRy Wyszynski, a father and son whose relationship fuses care with deep camaraderie. When CoRy developed multiple chronic illnesses as a young adult, he moved in with his father, who now provides ceaseless support. Yet CoRy also steps in when needed, mindful of his father’s age. As their day unfolds between meals, medication and small gestures of love, the film captures what CoRy affectionately calls their ‘soul brotherhood’.