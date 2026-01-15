A breezy ode to wind ponders its power, beauty and utility

Save

Cleverly conceived and cinematically shot, Wind Keepers captures how the wind touches every aspect of life in Viana do Castelo on the Portuguese coast. The film opens on the slow churn of a wind turbine before moving to dead leaves dancing in an alley, waves crashing on rocks, the swaying of drying clothes and teens playing brass and woodwind instruments. By focusing on a mostly invisible phenomenon that usually sits in the background of our daily experience, the short documentary tunes into a hidden yet vital frequency. An impressive piece of teamwork (and, indeed, homework), the short was created by student filmmakers as part of DocNomads, an international documentary master’s programme.