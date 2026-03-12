A dispatch from the dawn of the electronic music age

Save

This delightfully retro short from 1969 transports viewers to the advent of the synthesiser era. First broadcast as part of the BBC documentary Workshop: The Same Trade As Mozart, the video provides a tour of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, which was established in 1958 to produce sound effects for the BBC, and ultimately became a groundbreaking space for experimental sound and electronic music.

In interviews with members of the workshop, including the electronic music innovator Daphne Oram (1925-2003), composers describe both the fundamentals of these early synthesiser technologies and the array of projects for which they are using them. This includes the inventive, hands-on techniques required to create these novel sounds at the time. Watched today, the clip may prompt reflections on the use of AI in music, viewed by some as a new tool that expands creative possibilities, and by others as a distressingly anti-human development.

For more on the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, watch this video on how the Doctor Who theme music was created.

Via Open Culture