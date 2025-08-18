PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletterSIGN IN
Email
Post
Share

After centuries of trying, we’ve yet to arrive at a perfect way to map colour

Can colour be understood geometrically? If so, what’s the best way to map it out, capturing the variables of hue, brightness and saturation? These questions have deep implications for art, physics and perception, and have been pondered for centuries. In this extraordinary dive into how thinkers from Isaac Newton to today have mapped colour, the French video essayist Alessandro Roussel of the YouTube channel ScienceClic makes the case that there’s not just one way to map colour in two or three dimensions, but many – each of them communicating different truths about the nature of the phenomenon. To capture the mutable nature of colour in the human experience, and our always-evolving understanding of it, Roussel concludes with the fascinating story of ‘olo’ – a new ‘impossible colour’, outside of the usual visible spectrum, which scientists were only recently able to produce in the laboratory.

Video by ScienceClic

Director: Alessandro Roussel

18 August 2025
Email
Post
Share
3D heat map graph with peaks in red and valleys in blue showing data variation.

video

Music

A riveting audiovisual dive into what makes sounds harmonious, or not

28 minutes

Illustration of an ancient Greek temple with the golden ratio spiral overlay, featuring bright colours and clear skies.

video

Mathematics

Spiral into the ‘golden ratio’ – and separate the myths from the maths

4 minutes

Illustration of two turquoise beams pointing from the Milky Way galaxy toward another galaxy on a black background.

video

History of science

How we came to know the size of the Universe – and what mysteries remain

26 minutes

Satellite image showing swirling ocean currents in vivid colours off the east coast of the US.

video

Oceans and water

A stunning visualisation explores the intricate circulatory system of our oceans

5 minutes

3D digital graphic of geometric shapes—cube, spheres and orbits—in space with a starry background.

video

History of science

Ideas ‘of pure genius’ – how astronomers have measured the Universe across history

29 minutes

Photo of a wicker basket with two kittens and a squirrel inside against a decorative blue and white tiled wall.

video

Animals and humans

One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough

14 minutes

Abstract digital art with glowing spirals and spheres on a dark background.

video

Computing and artificial intelligence

A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away

9 minutes

Microscopic image showing a close-up view of a butterfly’s proboscis covered with vibrant pink and orange structures.

video

Biology

Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes

4 minutes

Microscope photo of a flea’s head showing detailed orange and black features against a black background.

video

Biology

‘Save the parasites’ may not be a popular rallying cry – but it could be a vital one

11 minutes