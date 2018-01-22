After nursing a bird back to health, a nine-year-old learns the delicate art of letting go
1Minute Nature is a series of short vignettes in which children from the Netherlands reflect on how they experience nature. In this episode, nine-year-old Kaspar remembers the time he rescued an injured young bird, and in time, discovered its untamable instincts. Imaginatively pairing still photography with wistful animation, Blackbird brings to life a brief, poignant story of loving, letting go, and moving forward.
Directors: Katinka Baehr, Stef Visjager
Animator: Kris Kobes
Website: Radiomakers Desmet