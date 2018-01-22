Support Aeon

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview.
But we can't do it without you.

Aeon is a registered charity committed to the spread of knowledge and a cosmopolitan worldview. Our mission is to create a sanctuary online for serious thinking.

No ads, no paywall, no clickbait – just thought-provoking ideas from the world’s leading thinkers, free to all. But we can’t do it without you.

Blackbird

2 minutes

After nursing a bird back to health, a nine-year-old learns the delicate art of letting go

1Minute Nature is a series of short vignettes in which children from the Netherlands reflect on how they experience nature. In this episode, nine-year-old Kaspar remembers the time he rescued an injured young bird, and in time, discovered its untamable instincts. Imaginatively pairing still photography with wistful animation, Blackbird brings to life a brief, poignant story of loving, letting go, and moving forward.

Directors: Katinka Baehr, Stef Visjager

Animator: Kris Kobes

Website: Radiomakers Desmet

