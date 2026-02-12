PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

An action-figure maker’s outsized tribute to his late brother

After a restless search, David McGurk found his creative outlet in an unexpected medium: handcrafted action figures. Made at a prolific pace, these small, meticulous objects form a growing constellation of tributes – to cultural icons, beloved characters and the personal influences that shaped him. In this short portrait, the Scottish filmmaker Blair Stewart follows McGurk as he creates, for the first time, a figure of the most influential person in his life: his late brother, Stephen. A singular presence with boundless creativity, Stephen was the one who first taught McGurk to make figurines, using ingenious, homemade methods they devised together as children. Interweaving footage of his careful process with McGurk’s recollections, the film gradually opens into a reflection on memory and loss. The 1980s-inspired figures evolve beyond nostalgic artefacts, becoming a means for McGurk to stay connected to his brother, and allowing their shared creative bond to endure.

Director: Blair Stewart

Website: Switchboard Magazine

12 February 2026
Close-up of a person using a utility knife to cut a material adorned with intricate white symbols, with a measuring tape on top.

videoTechnology and the self

‘Perfection is for the gods,’ and this sculptor gets to a thousandth of an inch of it

14 minutes

Illustration of two men on a sofa, microphones in front of them, one stretching and the other speaking, a scenic painting behind them.

videoFamily life

Jamie is empathetic and funny – and a ‘complete mystery’ to those who love him most

8 minutes

A painting of two girls with long hair each holding peacock feathers standing in front of a textured, muted background.

videoFamily life

The precious family keepsakes that hold meaning for generations

10 minutes

A whimsical creature made from a shrivelled plant, surrounded by various hanging light bulbs and soft background lighting.

videoMaking

Stop, don’t go: stop-motion animation creates life from the stuff we throw away

2 minutes

Illustration of a bald man in glasses and a striped shirt drawing artichokes with a pencil on a sheet, viewed from above.

videoArt

How a self-taught autistic artist mines creativity from life’s endless variations

11 minutes

Photo of an old black-and-white picture showing five children, placed in front of a vintage green car on a city street background.

videoMental health

A recluse creates a dreamworld in miniature to grapple with his world at large

9 minutes

Close-up of a man smiling and interacting closely with a puppet of an old man wearing a black beret, both faces nearly touching.

videoArt

A puppeteer makes sense of an overwhelming world by shrinking it down to size

5 minutes

A man views a holographic projection of a child in shorts running in a forest setting; office equipment surrounds him.

videoTechnology and the self

A haunting scene from ‘Minority Report’ inspires a voyage into time and memory

7 minutes

A person with a prosthetic leg stands in a room filled with plastic-wrapped prosthetics and limbs, showcasing orthopaedic supplies.

videoTechnology and the self

A filmmaker finds a tactile beauty in the creation of her prosthetic leg

11 minutes