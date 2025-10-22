Beyond fortune-telling – the enduring beauty and allure of tarot

Save

While tarot cards are now commonly associated with fortune-telling and spiritual guidance, they began as a game for the Italian elite. In this short film from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, curators delve into the museum’s tarot collection – from rare hand-painted 15th-century decks to contemporary examples – tracing tarot’s evolution across ages. Throughout, they highlight the cards’ intricate craftsmanship, symbolic systems and links to diverse folklore, mythologies and astrology. Melding art and history, this short video explores how tarot endures as a rich visual language for expressing some of our most persistent hopes, fears and existential questions – with appeal even to those who don’t imbue the decks with preternatural powers.