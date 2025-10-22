Beyond fortune-telling – the enduring beauty and allure of tarot
While tarot cards are now commonly associated with fortune-telling and spiritual guidance, they began as a game for the Italian elite. In this short film from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, curators delve into the museum’s tarot collection – from rare hand-painted 15th-century decks to contemporary examples – tracing tarot’s evolution across ages. Throughout, they highlight the cards’ intricate craftsmanship, symbolic systems and links to diverse folklore, mythologies and astrology. Melding art and history, this short video explores how tarot endures as a rich visual language for expressing some of our most persistent hopes, fears and existential questions – with appeal even to those who don’t imbue the decks with preternatural powers.
Video by the Victoria and Albert Museum
Directors: Hannah Kingwell, Holly Hyams
videoHistory of ideas
How to read ‘The School of Athens’ – a triumph of Renaissance art
25 minutes
videoArt
Finding the spirit of Haiti through a tour of its contemporary art
20 minutes
videoHistory
The dry-stacked stones of Zimbabwe are a medieval engineering wonder
7 minutes
videoWar and peace
The extraordinary craft and fascinating symbolism of a pre-Incan ceremonial shield
3 minutes
videoHistory of science
Insect aesthetics – long viewed as pests, in the 16th century bugs became beautiful
8 minutes
videoMedicine
Drinking wine from toxic cups was the 17th century’s own dubious ‘detox’ treatment
11 minutes