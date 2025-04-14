Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
In this video from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the curators Ruth Hibbard and Lydia Caston examine how depictions of witches have evolved over more than half a millennium. Drawing on objects from the museum’s collection, they place these shifts within broader social developments, such as the declining authority of the Protestant and Catholic Churches in Europe and the rise of the women’s suffrage movement. The objects demonstrate how interconnected societies have, across time, depicted these supernatural figures in almost contradictory terms – old hags in one time and place, and seductive enchantresses in another – and today, often as symbols of empowerment rather than destruction. Through this analysis, they reveal how each society projects its anxieties and aspirations about gender onto the figure of the witch, making her a mirror for evolving ideas of women’s power, transgression and resistance.
Video by the Victoria and Albert Museum
Directors: Hannah Kingwell, Holly Hyams
video
Meaning and the good life
Leading 1950s thinkers on the search for happiness in trying times
29 minutes
video
War and peace
Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines
22 minutes
video
Nature and landscape
California’s landscapes provide endless inspiration for a woodcut printmaker
10 minutes
video
Love and friendship
Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone
5 minutes
video
Engineering
Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?
15 minutes
video
Virtues and vices
Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later
16 minutes
video
History of technology
Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966
6 minutes
video
Animals and humans
Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way
13 minutes
video
Stories and literature
Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling
14 minutes