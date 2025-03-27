Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
In the bold and stylish short Salone Love, Sierra Leoneans offer their candid views on romantic relationships, including, but not limited to: what qualifies as grounds for divorce, when cheating is permissible, and why you should never ‘marry a man who you like too much’. Combining live action, animation, graphic effects and a soulful, hip-hop-infused beat, the Sierra Leonean British director Tajana Tokyo provides a brief yet rich and diverse look at love, sex and marriage in the country. In audio excerpts, the interviewees also consider, often in revealing ways, what they perceive as the differences between the sexes, and how Sierra Leonean views on romantic relationships differ from those in the Western world.
Director: Tajana Tokyo
Producers: Tabitha Breese, India Wadsworth
video
Engineering
Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?
15 minutes
video
Virtues and vices
Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later
16 minutes
video
History of technology
Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966
6 minutes
video
Cognition and intelligence
A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory
4 minutes
video
Animals and humans
Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way
13 minutes
video
Stories and literature
Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling
14 minutes
video
Technology and the self
The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy
14 minutes
video
Fairness and equality
There’s a dirty side to clean energy in the metal-rich mountains of South Africa
10 minutes
video
Food and drink
The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner
14 minutes