Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

In the bold and stylish short Salone Love, Sierra Leoneans offer their candid views on romantic relationships, including, but not limited to: what qualifies as grounds for divorce, when cheating is permissible, and why you should never ‘marry a man who you like too much’. Combining live action, animation, graphic effects and a soulful, hip-hop-infused beat, the Sierra Leonean British director Tajana Tokyo provides a brief yet rich and diverse look at love, sex and marriage in the country. In audio excerpts, the interviewees also consider, often in revealing ways, what they perceive as the differences between the sexes, and how Sierra Leonean views on romantic relationships differ from those in the Western world.