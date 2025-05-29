PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

Young Palestinians find fleeting moments of freedom at a West Bank skate park

Save

The short documentary Walls Cannot Keep Us from Flying (2021) captures skateboard culture in the West Bank, where the sport offers a fleeting sense of freedom to young people living under the constraints of Israeli occupation. The film was shot and released before the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, during which, at the time of writing, an estimated 53,000 Palestinians have died – including around 15,000 children and 1,000 people in the West Bank. Viewed today, the film is especially powerful and poignant, as its subjects speak passionately about how skating gives them an expansive sense of what’s possible, and reflect the universal human drive to learn, grow and be free.

Director: Jonathan Haff Mehring

Producer: Joe Bressler

29 May 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Black and white photo of a woman cycling down a street with a wicker basket on the bike. She wears a checked coat.

video

History of science

Meet the Quaker pacifist who shattered British science’s highest glass ceilings

14 minutes

Clay animation of a person pondering at a table with a drink can, against a dark background.

video

Personality

A ‘little thief’ turned career criminal recounts a life on the wrong side of the law

5 minutes

Fisheye photo of a man in a suit leaning close to camera in a laundrette, with two people talking in the background.

video

Gender

A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry

5 minutes

Abstract image of a woman’s face with vivid swirls of blue, green, red and yellow on a black background.

video

Human rights and justice

Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home

10 minutes

Painting of two armoured warriors confronting three hooded witches under a turbulent sky, with one warrior holding a spear.

video

History

Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches

13 minutes

Collage image of a smiling woman in patterned dress with colourful wavy borders set on a beach background.

video

Love and friendship

Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

5 minutes

A young woman and an older woman in a living room face the camera, one of them pointing towards it. The image has a webcam recording interface.

video

Gender

A filmmaker responds to Lars von Trier’s call for a new muse with a unique application

16 minutes

Photo of three boys riding wooden carts down a street in an urban setting, with onlookers in the background.

video

Sports and games

Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play

5 minutes

A woman on a sofa injecting her abdomen surrounded by stuffed toys on a shelf.

video

Technology and the self

Why single Chinese women are freezing their eggs in California

24 minutes