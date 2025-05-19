PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

A ‘little thief’ turned career criminal recounts a life on the wrong side of the law

Save

The celebrated UK studio Aardman Animations is best known for lighthearted claymation comedies including the Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep franchises. However, this 1989 short from their series ‘Lip Synch’ tackles considerably heavier material, rendering the story of a young Englishman who’s spent much of his life on the wrong side of the law. Speaking with candour and clarity, the narrator – a real offender, interviewed in prison – recalls how his exciting childhood as ‘a little thief’ who stole on behalf of his parents evolved into a decidedly unromantic adulthood spent in and out of penal institutions for various misdeeds. The animation team fashions subtle emotions on the man’s face as he tells his life story, making for a captivating, disquieting look at what it means to be a chronic criminal, and how difficult it can be to break the pattern.

Video by Aardman

Director: Peter Lord

Producer: Sara Mullock

19 May 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Digital artwork of a skull with holographic elements and text overlays on a dark background.

video

Consciousness and altered states

‘I want me back’ – after a head injury, Nick struggles with his altered reality

7 minutes

An older man in a red cap and printed T-shirt looking into the distance.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later

16 minutes

Photo of three boys riding wooden carts down a street in an urban setting, with onlookers in the background.

video

Sports and games

Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play

5 minutes

Colourful, whimsical house with ornate details and greenery in foreground, photo taken outdoors in daylight.

video

Home

How an artist transformed a dilapidated hunting lodge into a house made of dreams

8 minutes

Illustration of a hand dropping a coin into another hand within an eye-shaped frame on a textured background.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Adam Smith were divided on the virtues of vanity

5 minutes

A man with a long beard wearing glasses holding a net against a backdrop of a grassy field and cloudy sky.

video

Animals and humans

The wild tale of a young animal keeper, an angry tiger and a torn circle net

10 minutes

Photo of a silver inflatable balloon floating in the sky over a blurred brownish background, resembling a flying saucer.

video

Information and communication

Coverage of the ‘balloon boy’ hoax forms a withering indictment of for-profit news

17 minutes

Close-up of a man smiling and interacting closely with a puppet of an old man wearing a black beret, both faces nearly touching.

video

Art

A puppeteer makes sense of an overwhelming world by shrinking it down to size

5 minutes

A person at night placing an object in a large bin labelled ‘TRASH ONLY’ on an empty street lit by streetlights.

video

Personality

A ‘dumpster archeologist’ reconstructs strangers’ stories via what they’ve discarded

14 minutes