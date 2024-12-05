The wild tale of a young animal keeper, an angry tiger and a torn circle net

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
In Strange Beasts, the Australian director Darcy Prendergast captures his father Ron Prendergast’s story of working at the Bacchus Marsh Lion Safari in Victoria, Australia, which operated in the 1970s and ’80s. In a gripping baritone, Ron recalls the acutely unsafe conditions of the peculiar tourist destination where visitors paid to drive through a large, fenced-in area populated by lions and tigers. In particular, he tells how, in the park’s closing days, with little training and without the aid of tranquillisers, he was tasked with wrangling tigers – an assignment that, rather unsurprisingly, nearly left him dead. Combining a wide range of animation styles, archival imagery, reenactments and newly shot footage of his father, Darcy Prendergast crafts an absorbing work on fear, youthful indiscretion and the precarious border between human and nonhuman animal worlds.
Director: Darcy Prendergast
Producer: Rachel Gilkison
Website: Oh Yeah Wow
video
Technology and the self
Why single Chinese women are freezing their eggs in California
24 minutes
video
Beauty and aesthetics
Can you see music in this painting? How synaesthesia fuelled Kandinsky’s art
10 minutes
video
The ancient world
Petty squabbles and bloody battles – the life of an ancient Roman soldier
18 minutes
video
Childhood and adolescence
The police camp where tween girls enter a sisterhood of law and order
28 minutes
video
Astronomy
The remarkable innovations inspired by our need to know the night sky
5 minutes
video
Knowledge
Why it takes more than a lifetime to truly understand a single meadow
11 minutes
video
War and peace
‘She is living on in many hearts’ – Otto Frank on the legacy of his daughter’s diary
12 minutes
video
Art
Why Diego Velázquez needed a lifetime to paint his enigmatic masterpiece
31 minutes
video
Earth science and climate
There’s a ‘climate bomb’ ticking beneath the Arctic ice. How can we prepare?
8 minutes