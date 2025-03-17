Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.
The short film Voices of the Pacific Flyway documents how three human communities on North America’s west coast interact with – and are connected by – the flight paths of migratory seabirds. With sweeping cinematic shots, a filmmaking team from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in New York traces the movements of several species across seasons and national borders while zooming in on local human populations along the route. In the town of San Quintín, Mexico, the seabirds’ late-fall arrival is greeted by a joyful festival. In the early spring, researchers working on the coast of the US state of Washington engage in a tagging initiative to track their movements. And in Hooper Bay, Alaska, where the arrival of birdsong corresponds with the thawing of the landscape, a Yup’ik community gathers eggs in an annual harvest that’s endured for centuries, but is today threatened by climate change.
Video by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology
video
Stories and literature
Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling
14 minutes
video
Technology and the self
The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy
14 minutes
video
Fairness and equality
There’s a dirty side to clean energy in the metal-rich mountains of South Africa
10 minutes
video
Food and drink
The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner
14 minutes
video
Art
Background music was the radical invention of a trailblazing composer
17 minutes
video
Anthropology
For an Amazonian female shaman, ayahuasca ceremonies are a rite and a business
30 minutes
video
Biology
‘Save the parasites’ may not be a popular rallying cry – but it could be a vital one
11 minutes
video
Metaphysics
What do past, present and future mean to a philosopher of time?
55 minutes
video
Gender
A filmmaker responds to Lars von Trier’s call for a new muse with a unique application
16 minutes