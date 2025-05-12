A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry

Liberalism:

You watch your mum do the washing

And feel really, really bad.

‘Something must be done,’ you say.

Something may or may not get done.

In this exceptionally unique and entertaining music video, the Sweden-based British artist Joshua Idehen provides a tour of humanity’s isms through analogies of domestic labour – or, ‘the world according to your mum doing the washing’. The catchy tune, here delivered with a wry smile by Idehen at every turn, moves between frameworks, practices and systems for understanding the world – including communism, Americanism and white feminism – providing a brief, witty explainer on each topic before returning to the titular refrain. While each takedown is mostly just a brief bit of fun, the production in its entirety prods at how societies across systems of belief tend to take the domestic work of mothers, and the primacy of fathers, for granted.

Via Kottke