PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

Meet the Quaker pacifist who shattered British science’s highest glass ceilings

Save

Until the early 20th century, women were largely excluded from scientific institutions in the United Kingdom. This included the Royal Society, the world’s longest continuously operating scientific society and, since its founding in 1660, a centre of the scientific universe. Indeed, it wasn’t until 1945 that the institution named its first two female fellows – the biochemist Marjory Stephenson and the crystallographer Kathleen Lonsdale. Produced by the Royal Society to commemorate the 80th anniversary of this milestone, this video explores Lonsdale’s remarkable life and work, which included becoming University College London’s first female professor in 1949. The short documentary is co-presented by two highly accomplished UK female physicists, Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Jocelyn Bell Burnell. Digging through the archives, they reveal Lonsdale not only as a remarkable intellect with a career full of firsts, but also a principled thinker, deeply concerned with ethics and dedicated to living her values.

Video by the Royal Society

Director: Peter Mann

Producer: Spirited Pictures

26 May 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Fisheye photo of a man in a suit leaning close to camera in a laundrette, with two people talking in the background.

video

Gender

A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry

5 minutes

Abstract image of a woman’s face with vivid swirls of blue, green, red and yellow on a black background.

video

Human rights and justice

Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home

10 minutes

3D digital graphic of geometric shapes—cube, spheres and orbits—in space with a starry background.

video

History of science

Ideas ‘of pure genius’ – how astronomers have measured the Universe across history

29 minutes

Painting of two armoured warriors confronting three hooded witches under a turbulent sky, with one warrior holding a spear.

video

History

Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches

13 minutes

Collage image of a smiling woman in patterned dress with colourful wavy borders set on a beach background.

video

Love and friendship

Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

5 minutes

A young woman and an older woman in a living room face the camera, one of them pointing towards it. The image has a webcam recording interface.

video

Gender

A filmmaker responds to Lars von Trier’s call for a new muse with a unique application

16 minutes

Illustration of a purple star with an eye and shield with padlock on blue background encircled by laurel and gold rings.

video

Ethics

Plato saw little value in privacy. How do his ideas hold up in the information age?

5 minutes

Photo of a giraffe seen through an arched doorway with brick and blue tiled walls in a zoo environment.

video

Animals and humans

Are zoos and natural history museums born of a desire to understand, or to control?

57 minutes

A woman on a sofa injecting her abdomen surrounded by stuffed toys on a shelf.

video

Technology and the self

Why single Chinese women are freezing their eggs in California

24 minutes