Ideas ‘of pure genius’ – how astronomers have measured the Universe across history

A riveting ride through the history of astrophysics, this video details how humans have climbed ‘the cosmic distance ladder’ to calculate sizes and distances in the cosmos. The first in a two-part series, this instalment begins with how the ancient Greek polymath Eratosthenes calculated Earth’s circumference way back in the 3rd century BCE, and builds to the ingenious way the 17th-century German astronomer Johannes Kepler determined that Earth moved around the Sun in an elliptical orbit. Presented by Terence Tao, a Fields medalist and professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the video essayist Grant Sanderson (aka 3Blue1Brown), the piece provides an awe-inspiring look at the ways in which scientific knowledge builds upon itself gradually – albeit sometimes with a swift boost from an extraordinary thinker.
Video by 3Blue1Brown
video
Meaning and the good life
Why Orwell urged his readers to celebrate the spring, cynics be damned
11 minutes
video
Making
On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way
6 minutes
video
Animals and humans
One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough
14 minutes
video
Computing and artificial intelligence
A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away
9 minutes
video
Earth science and climate
Images carved into film form a haunting elegy for a disappearing slice of Earth
3 minutes
video
Biology
Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes
4 minutes
video
Engineering
Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?
15 minutes
video
Cognition and intelligence
A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory
4 minutes
video
Animals and humans
Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way
13 minutes