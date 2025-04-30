PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
 0 Comments
Email
Save
Post
Share

Ideas ‘of pure genius’ – how astronomers have measured the Universe across history

0 comments
Save

A riveting ride through the history of astrophysics, this video details how humans have climbed ‘the cosmic distance ladder’ to calculate sizes and distances in the cosmos. The first in a two-part series, this instalment begins with how the ancient Greek polymath Eratosthenes calculated Earth’s circumference way back in the 3rd century BCE, and builds to the ingenious way the 17th-century German astronomer Johannes Kepler determined that Earth moved around the Sun in an elliptical orbit. Presented by Terence Tao, a Fields medalist and professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the video essayist Grant Sanderson (aka 3Blue1Brown), the piece provides an awe-inspiring look at the ways in which scientific knowledge builds upon itself gradually – albeit sometimes with a swift boost from an extraordinary thinker.

Video by 3Blue1Brown

30 April 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Photo of dandelion seeds in flight against a blurred green forest background.

video

Meaning and the good life

Why Orwell urged his readers to celebrate the spring, cynics be damned

11 minutes

Photo of a person applying varnish to the interior planks of a wooden boat on a sunny day.

video

Making

On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way

6 minutes

Photo of a wicker basket with two kittens and a squirrel inside against a decorative blue and white tiled wall.

video

Animals and humans

One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough

14 minutes

Abstract digital art with glowing spirals and spheres on a dark background.

video

Computing and artificial intelligence

A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away

9 minutes

Abstract blue and white painting of a plant silhouette on a dark background.

video

Earth science and climate

Images carved into film form a haunting elegy for a disappearing slice of Earth

3 minutes

Microscopic image showing a close-up view of a butterfly’s proboscis covered with vibrant pink and orange structures.

video

Biology

Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes

4 minutes

A large, artificial ice structure in a mountainous landscape with clear blue sky in the background.

video

Engineering

Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?

15 minutes

Black-and-white photo of elderly man’s profile, side lit with soft light against a white background.

video

Cognition and intelligence

A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory

4 minutes

Photo of three children in winter jackets sitting on grassland near a stream with a plastic container between them.

video

Animals and humans

Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way

13 minutes