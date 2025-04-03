PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideosAudio

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes

Save

Working with the Patel Lab at the Marine Biological Laboratory at the University of Chicago, the US artist and filmmaker Kristina Dutton drew from a collection of some 50,000 specimens to create a two-film series highlighting the extraordinary beauty and diversity of butterfly and moth (or Lepidoptera) wings. In the first film, Biopixels, Dutton constructs a stunning animation from macroscopic images of the wings, drawing parallels between the small points of colour that give them their rich patterns and hues, and computer pixels. In the second, Nanoscapes, she draws viewers even further inside the world of the unseen, using light and electron microscopes to magnify images of the wings up to 50,000 times their original size before zooming out to reveal familiar images of the creatures. Through this framework, Dutton and her collaborators help bring to life the hidden ‘topography’ of these wings, from which the recognisable shapes, colours and functions of butterfly and moth wings emerge.

Via The Browser

Director: Kristina Dutton

Producer: Arnaud Martin

Animator: Brandon McFarland

Website: Nanoscapes Films

3 April 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Painting of a vibrant green hillside with trees and a winding river, showing detailed textures and overlapping colours.

video

Nature and landscape

California’s landscapes provide endless inspiration for a woodcut printmaker

10 minutes

A large, artificial ice structure in a mountainous landscape with clear blue sky in the background.

video

Engineering

Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?

15 minutes

An older man in a red cap and printed T-shirt looking into the distance.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later

16 minutes

Black-and-white photo of elderly man’s profile, side lit with soft light against a white background.

video

Cognition and intelligence

A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory

4 minutes

Photo of three children in winter jackets sitting on grassland near a stream with a plastic container between them.

video

Animals and humans

Join seabirds as they migrate, encountering human communities along the way

13 minutes

Traditional Indian painting of a deity reclining on a serpent on water with another figure on a lotus against a red background.

video

Stories and literature

Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling

14 minutes

Photo of a diner interior seen through a window with patrons seated at tables and a counter under hanging lights.

video

Food and drink

The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner

14 minutes

Black and white photo of a man with glasses and a beard, resting his chin on his hand, wearing a suit.

video

Art

Background music was the radical invention of a trailblazing composer

17 minutes

Photo of a woman meditating by a fire in a dimly lit room with artwork on the walls and others seated in the background.

video

Anthropology

For an Amazonian female shaman, ayahuasca ceremonies are a rite and a business

30 minutes