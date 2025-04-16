PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
 0 Comments
Email
Save
Post
Share

A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away

0 comments
Save

Mario Krenn has a unique job in the field of physics. As the research group leader at the Artificial Scientist Lab at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Erlangen, Germany, he builds machine-learning algorithms that can create novel, improved ways of designing experiments that human minds might miss. And, as he explains in this video from Quanta Magazine, his team has already seen some incredible results, with some of the AI-generated designs improving on the best ideas thought up by humans, and one algorithm even discovering a new way to entangle quantum particles. In time, Krenn believes these methods could greatly accelerate progress in the field, with algorithms making discoveries that physicists will simply have to interpret.

Video by Quanta Magazine

Producer: Emily Buder

16 April 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Painting of two armoured warriors confronting three hooded witches under a turbulent sky, with one warrior holding a spear.

video

History

Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches

13 minutes

Abstract blue and white painting of a plant silhouette on a dark background.

video

Earth science and climate

Images carved into film form a haunting elegy for a disappearing slice of Earth

3 minutes

Microscopic image showing a close-up view of a butterfly’s proboscis covered with vibrant pink and orange structures.

video

Biology

Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes

4 minutes

Photo of two boys sitting in a dilapidated room surrounded by debris with a view of an overgrown outside through a broken wall.

video

War and peace

Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines

22 minutes

Painting of a vibrant green hillside with trees and a winding river, showing detailed textures and overlapping colours.

video

Nature and landscape

California’s landscapes provide endless inspiration for a woodcut printmaker

10 minutes

Collage image of a smiling woman in patterned dress with colourful wavy borders set on a beach background.

video

Love and friendship

Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

5 minutes

A large, artificial ice structure in a mountainous landscape with clear blue sky in the background.

video

Engineering

Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?

15 minutes

Black-and-white photo of a person looking at vintage Honeywell 200 computer tape drives labelled A and B.

video

History of technology

Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966

6 minutes

Black-and-white photo of elderly man’s profile, side lit with soft light against a white background.

video

Cognition and intelligence

A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory

4 minutes