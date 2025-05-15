A stunning visualisation explores the intricate circulatory system of our oceans

This video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center provides an unprecedented look at the intricate, interconnected flow of ocean currents around the world. The visualisation was created using a NASA model built from global data gathered from a wide range of inputs, including buoys and spacecrafts. The resulting imagery illustrates how factors including planetary physics, heat and salinity propel the ceaseless oceanic movement of this global ‘conveyer belt’. As the video zooms in on some of the most active and interesting currents around the globe, the NASA oceanographer Josh Willis details how this aquatic circulatory system affects human life, from fisheries to regional climates.