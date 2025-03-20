PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966

In the past two decades, online dating has become the most common way couples meet in much of the world. However, as this 1966 video from the BBC programme Tomorrow’s World shows, for almost as long as computers have existed, there have been people trying to use them to find the perfect romantic partner – and, on the business side, make a buck in the matchmaking process. Featuring footage from an event organised by an early computer dating company attended by some 2,000 singles in Manhattan, the clip illuminates the many ways in which the process is similar to the popular dating apps of today. This includes: vaguely psychological questionnaires, imperfect matches, a good deal of ardent scepticism and even some satisfied customers.

Video by the BBC

20 March 2025
