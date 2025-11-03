PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE//
/

Can young and old coexist at a feminist co-living residence?

At the turn of the 20th century, two Swedish sisters – Ingeborg and Gunborg Elfving – dreamt of an existence free from male oppression. In her will, Gunborg requested that a house be built in their names as a safe haven for single women over 35 – a radical act of feminism that resulted in an all-female co-living residence called Elfvinggården on the outskirts of Stockholm.

In her documentary A House, the Swedish director Fanny Rosell finds the dream of Elfvinggården enduring more than 75 years later, in its community of some 300 women – though not without tensions. Amid a housing affordability crisis in Stockholm, and with the age restriction now removed, younger residents have started moving in, and in larger numbers. Their interpretation of freedom – which can include the company of men – sometimes clashes with the traditional feminism of the community’s elders. Exploring these intergenerational dynamics with humour, candour and heart, Rosell’s film poses the question: should residents adapt to the space, or should the space adapt to them?

Via Girls in Film

Director: Fanny Rosell

3 November 2025
Two women sitting in a car, one is wearing glasses and a headscarf, the other has short hair and red sunglasses.

videoGender

In an act of resistance, Elahe forgoes a hijab at a family party

27 minutes

Photo of two women hugging at an indoor event, one holding a piece of paper

videoLife stages

Grief, healing and laughter coexist at a unique retreat for widows and widowers

15 minutes

Photo of a woman in a red coat gazing out a foggy window with a contemplative expression.

videoProgress and modernity

Moving from Tibet to Beijing, Drolma reconciles big dreams with harsh realities

31 minutes

Black and white photo of a woman sitting in front of a bookshelf wearing a light blouse and speaking.

videoAnthropology

Margaret Mead explains why the family was entering a brave new world in this 1959 film

29 minutes

Blurry photo of a townscape with unfocused colourful lights strung across buildings in the evening.

videoAgeing and death

Memories of friends and neighbours light the streets of a seaside village in England

11 minutes

Photo of a woman in a floral headscarf with a man in the background against a rural autumn landscape under a clear sky.

videoHome

Life moves slowly in a Romanian mountain village, shaped by care and the seasons

13 minutes

Photo of a young woman in a pink hijab skateboarding on a ramp, with a building and a flag visible in the background.

videoSports and games

Young Palestinians find fleeting moments of freedom at a West Bank skate park

13 minutes

Black and white photo of a woman cycling down a street with a wicker basket on the bike. She wears a checked coat.

videoHistory of science

Meet the Quaker pacifist who shattered British science’s highest glass ceilings

14 minutes

Fisheye photo of a man in a suit leaning close to camera in a laundrette, with two people talking in the background.

videoGender

A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry

5 minutes