PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideosAudio

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

Children of the Rwandan genocide face a unique stigma 30 years later

Save

In Rwanda, 2,000 to 10,000 adults are estimated to have been conceived through rapes that occurred during the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi ethnic group. Despite the country’s many efforts to reckon with the extraordinary pains of its recent past, these individuals, now in their early 30s, often face silence and stigma about their parentage, leaving them to grapple with their difficult truth alone. The Things We Don’t Say captures group counselling sessions led by Émilienne Mukansoro, a psychotherapist and survivor of the genocide, to help these Rwandans navigate their trauma, attempt to mend difficult family relationships, and endeavour to find a hard-earned hope in the process. The London-based filmmaker Ornella Mutoni, whose own family fled Rwanda when she was an infant, documents these stories with the sensitive care they so deserve. Through her skilful filmmaking and the candid bravery of her subjects, Mutoni crafts a powerful portrait of intergenerational trauma, and the difficult yet vital work of trying to heal it.

Director: Ornella Mutoni

Producer: Clair Maleney

Website: Guardian Documentaries

10 April 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Photo of two boys sitting in a dilapidated room surrounded by debris with a view of an overgrown outside through a broken wall.

video

War and peace

Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines

22 minutes

Collage image of a smiling woman in patterned dress with colourful wavy borders set on a beach background.

video

Love and friendship

Never marry a man you love too much, and other views on romance in Sierra Leone

5 minutes

An older man in a red cap and printed T-shirt looking into the distance.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later

16 minutes

Black-and-white photo of a person looking at vintage Honeywell 200 computer tape drives labelled A and B.

video

History of technology

Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966

6 minutes

Black-and-white photo of elderly man’s profile, side lit with soft light against a white background.

video

Cognition and intelligence

A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory

4 minutes

A young girl with curly hair applies makeup in front of a ring-lit mirror, her reflection visible.

video

Technology and the self

The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy

14 minutes

Photo of a woman meditating by a fire in a dimly lit room with artwork on the walls and others seated in the background.

video

Anthropology

For an Amazonian female shaman, ayahuasca ceremonies are a rite and a business

30 minutes

Photo of three boys riding wooden carts down a street in an urban setting, with onlookers in the background.

video

Sports and games

Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play

5 minutes

Photo of a person sitting in a dimly lit church with stained glass windows and sun rays filtering through.

video

Spirituality

Through rituals of prayer, a monk cultivates a quietly radical concept of freedom

4 minutes