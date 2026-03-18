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Could one road forever change this remote Alaskan refuge?

The wildlife refuge Izembek occupies a small portion of Alaska’s Bering Sea coast. This stretch of wetlands, tundra and coastal lagoons supports a remarkable range of wildlife. For decades, it’s also been at the centre of a dispute over a proposed road that would link two isolated villages by cutting through this federally protected wilderness. Supporters frame the project as a matter of public health and safety, arguing that reliable access to emergency medical transport is essential for residents. Opposing voices include conservation groups and several Alaska Native tribes, who say construction could damage this sensitive habitat, disrupting both human and animal populations that have long existed there.

In this cinematic short film produced by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the US wildlife photographer Gerrit Vyn captures wildlife in this rarely documented region. The filmmakers don’t set out to resolve the debate, but instead to offer a portrait of the landscape, showing both its sublime beauty and the wildlife that rely on it, while prompting viewers to consider what could be lost. As of late 2025, the project had entered its permitting phase amid legal challenges.

Video by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Director: Gerrit Vyn

18 March 2026
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