Like a cheery Sisyphus, Fred dismantles an industrial chimney one brick at a time
In 1979, a death-defying English handyman named Fred Dibnah (1938-2004) became something of a national folk hero after the BAFTA-winning documentary Fred Dibnah: Steeplejack first aired on the BBC. This excerpt from the film follows Dibnah as he takes on a job he had deliberately attempted to overbid to avoid – dismantling a massive industrial chimney brick by brick, with only a single spotter on the ground for assistance. In the piece, Dibnah comes across as a joyful 20th-century Sisyphus, laughing through the work even as it’s demanding, repetitive and dangerous. With the camerawork capturing the extraordinary size disparity between the man and the task at hand, the clip is often as thrilling as it is charming, making for an awe-inspiring appreciation of the kind of manual labour that often goes uncelebrated.
Video by BBC Archive
Director: Don Haworth
videoProgress and modernity
Moving from Tibet to Beijing, Drolma reconciles big dreams with harsh realities
31 minutes
videoDemography and migration
In California’s farmlands, immigrant workers share their stories of toil and hope
17 minutes
videoHome
Life moves slowly in a Romanian mountain village, shaped by care and the seasons
13 minutes
videoNature and landscape
‘A culture is no better than its woods’ – what our trees reveal about us, by W H Auden
5 minutes
videoSocial psychology
What happened when a crypto scam swept over a sleepy town in the Caucasus
18 minutes
videoGender
A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry
5 minutes
videoHistory of technology
Curious singles and tech sceptics – what ‘computer dating’ looked like in 1966
6 minutes
videoTechnology and the self
The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy
14 minutes
videoFood and drink
The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner
14 minutes