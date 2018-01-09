Become a
Baskets and burners

5 minutes

Two hot-air balloon repairmen on crafting a life of small pleasures and great contentment

‘I can’t remember what it’s like to not work with a best friend.’

Since they began repairing hot-air balloons together some 25 years ago, Chris Dunkley, who handles the burners, and John Yarrow, who handles the balloons and baskets, have built joyful, peaceful lives centred around their craft and lasting friendship. The charming short film Baskets and Burners finds the duo in their workshop in the Chiltern Hills in England discussing how having unusual jobs outside the rat race has allowed them to keep flexible schedules – no waking up early, no working on Mondays – and maintain a sustainable happiness.

Director: Diego Vivanco

Producer: Ian Clark

