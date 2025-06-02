PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
 1 Comment
Email
Save
Post
Share

‘Do worms cry?’ – and other questions collected from the mind of a curious child

1 comment
Save

The Canadian filmmaker Kelly O’Brien is known for her diaristic, poetic short documentaries that reflect on parenting and family. How Does Life Live? (2017) features a collection of questions her young daughter Willow has asked her over the years, ranging from the odd and entertaining (‘Can girls be robots?’) to the abstract and unanswerable (‘Why are some things special?’) to the powerful and poignant (‘Why are we gonna die?’). She pairs these many enquiries with a gentle piano score and images, shot on black-and-white film, of Willow and her older sister Emma playing in and around gravel pit. Elegant in both concept and execution, the resulting short film makes for a stirring tribute to the curiosity of children – born into a world of boundless mysteries, only some of which can ever be adequately addressed, even by the most loving and patient parent.

Director: Kelly O’Brien

2 June 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Photo of dandelion seeds in flight against a blurred green forest background.

video

Meaning and the good life

Why Orwell urged his readers to celebrate the spring, cynics be damned

11 minutes

Black and white photo of a man in a suit sitting indoors with a vase and branches.

video

Meaning and the good life

Leading 1950s thinkers on the search for happiness in trying times

29 minutes

Photo of two boys sitting in a dilapidated room surrounded by debris with a view of an overgrown outside through a broken wall.

video

War and peace

Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines

22 minutes

A young girl with curly hair applies makeup in front of a ring-lit mirror, her reflection visible.

video

Technology and the self

The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy

14 minutes

Photo of three boys riding wooden carts down a street in an urban setting, with onlookers in the background.

video

Sports and games

Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play

5 minutes

Photo of a person sitting in a dimly lit church with stained glass windows and sun rays filtering through.

video

Spirituality

Through rituals of prayer, a monk cultivates a quietly radical concept of freedom

4 minutes

Young girls dressed in riot police helmets and gear standing outdoors in the rain.

video

Childhood and adolescence

The police camp where tween girls enter a sisterhood of law and order

28 minutes

A wooden cabin on a grassy hill with a mountainous backdrop and cloudy sky in the distance.

video

Knowledge

Why it takes more than a lifetime to truly understand a single meadow

11 minutes

Painting of a child in a red dress with arms raised standing beside an adult in a pink dress against a dark background.

video

Childhood and adolescence

Marmar is living through a devastating war – but she’d rather tell you about her new dress

8 minutes