PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideosAudio

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

The commodified childhood – scenes from two sisters’ lives in the creator economy

Save

Preteen sisters Peyton and Lyla represent a growing number of children who, with the help and encouragement of their parents, are trying to leverage a social media presence into income. For the two, this means taking part in dance challenges, modelling a variety of outfits and endorsing everything from metal straws to exercise bikes. In her short documentary Christmas, Every Day, the US filmmaker Faye Tsakas captures the sisters at their home in rural Alabama as they move between the demands of content creation, passive scrolling on their phones and more traditional forms of play, including swinging and trampolining on their family’s sprawling property. In her portrait, Tsakas skilfully juxtaposes more conventional images of childhood with the hyperreal world of content creation for social media feeds. While Tsakas takes a nonjudgmental approach, looming in the background are forces of capitalism, digital technology and human psychology that are far beyond most people’s – and, surely, any preteen’s – understanding.

Director: Faye Tsakas

Producers: Enrique Pedráza Botero, Rowan Ings, Lauren Howell

12 March 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Traditional Indian painting of a deity reclining on a serpent on water with another figure on a lotus against a red background.

video

Stories and literature

Two variants of a Hindu myth come alive in an animated ode to Indian storytelling

14 minutes

A person in a hard hat and coveralls surrounded by thick white smoke, obscuring most of the view.

video

Fairness and equality

There’s a dirty side to clean energy in the metal-rich mountains of South Africa

10 minutes

Photo of a diner interior seen through a window with patrons seated at tables and a counter under hanging lights.

video

Food and drink

The passage of time is a peculiar thing in a 24-hour diner

14 minutes

Photo of a woman meditating by a fire in a dimly lit room with artwork on the walls and others seated in the background.

video

Anthropology

For an Amazonian female shaman, ayahuasca ceremonies are a rite and a business

30 minutes

A young woman and an older woman in a living room face the camera, one of them pointing towards it. The image has a webcam recording interface.

video

Gender

A filmmaker responds to Lars von Trier’s call for a new muse with a unique application

16 minutes

Abstract digital art of geometric patterns made with spheres, creating a sense of depth on a black background.

video

Computing and artificial intelligence

Why large language models are mysterious – even to their creators

8 minutes

Photo of three boys riding wooden carts down a street in an urban setting, with onlookers in the background.

video

Sports and games

Havana’s streets become racetracks in this exhilarating portrait of children at play

5 minutes

Photo of a person sitting in a dimly lit church with stained glass windows and sun rays filtering through.

video

Spirituality

Through rituals of prayer, a monk cultivates a quietly radical concept of freedom

4 minutes

Photo of a man speaking at a podium marked ‘Letters Live’, gesturing with one hand against a dark background.

video

Fairness and equality

‘To my old master’ – a freed slave answers the request to return to his old plantation

7 minutes