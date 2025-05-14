PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

What happened when a crypto scam swept over a sleepy town in the Caucasus

Save

English subtitles for this video are available by clicking the CC button at the bottom right of the video player.

In Crypto Rush Aftermath, residents of Akhalkalaki in the Caucasus nation of Georgia recount how a cryptocurrency pyramid scheme ‘spread faster than COVID’ through their town, leaving big losses – and a few scattered winners – in its wake. The Georgian filmmaker Salomé Jashi constructs the film through beautifully composed long shots and candid conversations with those who placed their hopes – and savings – into the scheme, roping in friends, neighbours and family in the process. In doing so, she draws out a contrast between the quiet steadiness of the rural routines in this region and the seductive absurdities of the crypto speculation, which some locals still view as a viable road to riches. This patient, attentive style lets this tension unfold with a subtle nuance, prompting viewers to reflect not only on how this happened in Akhalkalaki, but also on the timeless power of get-rich-quick promises, even when the long odds should be obvious.

Director: Salomé Jashi

Website: Chai Khana Media

14 May 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Fisheye photo of a man in a suit leaning close to camera in a laundrette, with two people talking in the background.

video

Gender

A catchy tune explains the world’s ‘isms’ – according to your mum doing the laundry

5 minutes

3D digital rendering of a cross-section of a Roman amphitheatre, showing architectural details and a large crowd inside.

video

Architecture

A 3D rendering of the Colosseum captures its architectural genius and symbolic power

17 minutes

Abstract image of a woman’s face with vivid swirls of blue, green, red and yellow on a black background.

video

Human rights and justice

Surreal, dazzling visuals form an Iranian expat’s tribute to defiance back home

10 minutes

Photo of a black dog lying on a blue background with a purple button on its left and a yellow button on its right.

video

Language and linguistics

Do button-pushing dogs have something new to say about language?

9 minutes

Black and white photo of a person in glasses and military attire standing in front of the Hollywood sign.

video

Art

When East met West in the images of an overlooked, original photographer

9 minutes

Photo of a framed picture with colourful string art overlays, featuring plants in the foreground and other photos around.

video

Values and beliefs

Why a single tree, uprooted in a typhoon, means so much to one man in Hanoi

7 minutes

Digital artwork of a skull with holographic elements and text overlays on a dark background.

video

Consciousness and altered states

‘I want me back’ – after a head injury, Nick struggles with his altered reality

7 minutes

Photo of a person applying varnish to the interior planks of a wooden boat on a sunny day.

video

Making

On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way

6 minutes

Photo of a wicker basket with two kittens and a squirrel inside against a decorative blue and white tiled wall.

video

Animals and humans

One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough

14 minutes