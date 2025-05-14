What happened when a crypto scam swept over a sleepy town in the Caucasus

English subtitles for this video are available by clicking the CC button at the bottom right of the video player.

In Crypto Rush Aftermath, residents of Akhalkalaki in the Caucasus nation of Georgia recount how a cryptocurrency pyramid scheme ‘spread faster than COVID’ through their town, leaving big losses – and a few scattered winners – in its wake. The Georgian filmmaker Salomé Jashi constructs the film through beautifully composed long shots and candid conversations with those who placed their hopes – and savings – into the scheme, roping in friends, neighbours and family in the process. In doing so, she draws out a contrast between the quiet steadiness of the rural routines in this region and the seductive absurdities of the crypto speculation, which some locals still view as a viable road to riches. This patient, attentive style lets this tension unfold with a subtle nuance, prompting viewers to reflect not only on how this happened in Akhalkalaki, but also on the timeless power of get-rich-quick promises, even when the long odds should be obvious.