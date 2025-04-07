PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideosAudio

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
 0 Comments
Email
Save
Post
Share

Leading 1950s thinkers on the search for happiness in trying times

0 comments
Save

Huston Smith (1919-2016) was one of the preeminent US scholars of religion and comparative philosophy during the 20th century. His distinguished career, which included being appointed MIT’s first professor of philosophy in 1958, also comprised stints as a presenter on public access television, creating a series of programmes that interrogated questions of spirituality, meaning and belief. Among these was the 1959 programme The Search for America, in which Huston interviewed prominent thinkers to discover ‘moral answers to 16 of the most basic public and private issues that Americans face’.

In this episode centred on vast, evergreen questions of human fulfilment, Huston interviews the Pulitzer Prize-winning US writer and poet Mark Van Doren (1894-1972), who was then a professor at Columbia University, and the influential German-born theologian and philosopher Paul Tillich (1886-1965), who was then a professor at Harvard University. In rich discussions, Van Doren explains what he sees as the wisdom of happiness, and Tillich, who left Germany amid the rise of the Third Reich, explores his vision of a loving and just world. While these conversations, as relevant as ever today, of course carry themes that transcend national borders, they also capture a moment of ‘searching’ in the US, which was at the peak of its power in the wake of the Second World War.

7 April 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
An older man in a red cap and printed T-shirt looking into the distance.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later

16 minutes

Black and white photo of a man with glasses and a beard, resting his chin on his hand, wearing a suit.

video

Art

Background music was the radical invention of a trailblazing composer

17 minutes

A man speaking on stage with a headset microphone wearing glasses and a black sweater gesturing expressively with his hands.

video

Metaphysics

What do past, present and future mean to a philosopher of time?

55 minutes

Photo of a person sitting in a dimly lit church with stained glass windows and sun rays filtering through.

video

Spirituality

Through rituals of prayer, a monk cultivates a quietly radical concept of freedom

4 minutes

Surreal abstract painting with eyes, lips and leaf shapes in soft colours on paper.

video

Art

Radical doodles – how ‘exquisite corpse’ games embodied the Surrealist movement

15 minutes

Illustration of a purple star with an eye and shield with padlock on blue background encircled by laurel and gold rings.

video

Ethics

Plato saw little value in privacy. How do his ideas hold up in the information age?

5 minutes

Photo of a giraffe seen through an arched doorway with brick and blue tiled walls in a zoo environment.

video

Animals and humans

Are zoos and natural history museums born of a desire to understand, or to control?

57 minutes

Illustration of a hand dropping a coin into another hand within an eye-shaped frame on a textured background.

video

Virtues and vices

Why Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Adam Smith were divided on the virtues of vanity

5 minutes

Painting of a stormy sea with two sailing ships in distress and people struggling on the rocky shore.

video

Beauty and aesthetics

In art, the sublime is a feedback loop, evolving with whatever’s next to threaten us

9 minutes