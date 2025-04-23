Why Orwell urged his readers to celebrate the spring, cynics be damned

‘At any rate, spring is here … and they can’t stop you enjoying it.’
In his essay ‘Some Thoughts on the Common Toad’ (1946), George Orwell celebrates the spring awakening of the titular amphibian – a creature that, as he puts it, ‘never had much of a boost from poets’. He then expands on many of the season’s small pleasures, which can be enjoyed for free even in the ‘decaying slum’ of London where he lives. Commissioned by the Deep Water Literary Festival in Narrowsburg, New York, this video adaptation of Orwell’s reflection on the irrepressible, cyclical beauty of our world features narration by Tilda Swinton and found-footage visuals from the Austrian-born, New York-based filmmaker G Anthony Svatek. Revisited some eight decades after its original release, Orwell’s typically vivid and politically provocative prose raises an interesting question: has it become naive to believe, as Orwell once did, that spring’s joys can never be fully commodified or eradicated?
Director: G Anthony Svatek
Producers: Lucy Taylor, Aaron Hicklin
Writer: George Orwell
Narrator: Tilda Swinton
Sound designer: Kaija Siirala
Website: Deep Water Literary Festival
video
Making
On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way
6 minutes
video
Animals and humans
One man’s quest to save an orphaned squirrel, as narrated by David Attenborough
14 minutes
video
Computing and artificial intelligence
A future in which ‘artificial scientists’ make discoveries may not be far away
9 minutes
video
History
Hags, seductresses, feminist icons – how gender dynamics manifest in witches
13 minutes
video
Earth science and climate
Images carved into film form a haunting elegy for a disappearing slice of Earth
3 minutes
video
Meaning and the good life
Leading 1950s thinkers on the search for happiness in trying times
29 minutes
video
Biology
Butterflies become unrecognisable landscapes when viewed under electron microscopes
4 minutes
video
Engineering
Can monumental ‘ice stupas’ help remote Himalayan villages survive?
15 minutes
video
Virtues and vices
Why Bennie tried to disappear, and what happened when he was found decades later
16 minutes