Racing rising tides, volunteers work to save a bird on the brink

Although the saltmarsh sparrow (Ammospiza caudacuta) is considered endangered internationally, it’s not legally recognised as such in the United States. Because these birds live only in the tidal salt marshes of the US Atlantic coast, this lack of legal recognition limits the support and protection available for their conservation. The tender and inspiring short documentary Between Moon Tides follows members of the Saltmarsh Sparrow Research Initiative in Rhode Island as they race against time and extreme tides to protect the species, which, nesting only at ground level, has become increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels. Working on a small patch of marshland, these scientifically trained volunteers attempt to hack nature and develop new ways to keep hatchlings safe from flooding. Amid this windswept landscape, the US filmmaker Jason Jaacks captures the team’s gentle, extraordinary dedication to these small creatures, and the immense meaning they find caring for them.

Director: Jason Jaacks

Website: Guardian Documentaries

5 November 2025
