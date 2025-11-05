Although the saltmarsh sparrow (Ammospiza caudacuta) is considered endangered internationally, it’s not legally recognised as such in the United States. Because these birds live only in the tidal salt marshes of the US Atlantic coast, this lack of legal recognition limits the support and protection available for their conservation. The tender and inspiring short documentary Between Moon Tides follows members of the Saltmarsh Sparrow Research Initiative in Rhode Island as they race against time and extreme tides to protect the species, which, nesting only at ground level, has become increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels. Working on a small patch of marshland, these scientifically trained volunteers attempt to hack nature and develop new ways to keep hatchlings safe from flooding. Amid this windswept landscape, the US filmmaker Jason Jaacks captures the team’s gentle, extraordinary dedication to these small creatures, and the immense meaning they find caring for them.
Racing rising tides, volunteers work to save a bird on the brink
Director: Jason Jaacks
Website: Guardian Documentaries
videoEcology and environmental sciences
Close-ups reveal how caterpillars live long enough to cocoon
9 minutes
videoBiology
What would it mean if we were able to ‘speak’ with whales?
65 minutes
videoNature and landscape
Scenes from Aboriginal Australian pottery chart the turn of the seasons
7 minutes
videoHistory of science
Insect aesthetics – long viewed as pests, in the 16th century bugs became beautiful
8 minutes
videoLove and friendship
What does it mean to say goodbye to a creature that doesn’t know you’re leaving?
13 minutes
videoEcology and environmental sciences
Join endangered whooping cranes on their perilous migratory path over North America
6 minutes
videoEnvironmental history
In Kazakhstan, ‘atomic lakes’ still scar the landscape decades after Soviet nuclear tests
13 minutes
videoNature and landscape
‘A culture is no better than its woods’ – what our trees reveal about us, by W H Auden
5 minutes
videoLanguage and linguistics
Do button-pushing dogs have something new to say about language?
9 minutes