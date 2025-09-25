PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletterSIGN IN
Email
Post
Share

The extraordinary craft and fascinating symbolism of a pre-Incan ceremonial shield

The Moche people lived near the northeastern coast of modern-day Peru for much of the 1st millennium CE, several centuries before the Inca Empire began to dominate the region. This short from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City reconstructs a ceremonial Moche shield adorned with a predatory owl that was made sometime between the 6th and 9th centuries CE. The video uses animation to transform the remarkable object from its degraded modern state to the golden shine its gilded copper would have possessed shortly after it was created. In addition to showcasing the incredible metalsmithing skills of the Moche craftspeople, it offers a brief yet revealing glimpse into the age-old roles of symbolism and ritual in warfare.

Video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Director: Mandy Kritzeck

Producer: Fgreat Studio

25 September 2025
Email
Post
Share
A video camera reflected in sunglasses with a scenic view of water and hills in the background.

videoGlobal history

After the fall of the Iron Curtain, a young couple discovers a strange, newly open world

18 minutes

Engraving of a classroom with children sewing, some highlighted in red, teachers stand at the front with windows above.

videoIllness and disease

Humanity eradicated smallpox 45 years ago. It’s a story worth remembering

25 minutes

Black and white photo of a person in glasses and military attire standing in front of the Hollywood sign.

videoArt

When East met West in the images of an overlooked, original photographer

9 minutes

Photo of a framed picture with colourful string art overlays, featuring plants in the foreground and other photos around.

videoValues and beliefs

Why a single tree, uprooted in a typhoon, means so much to one man in Hanoi

7 minutes

Photo of two boys sitting in a dilapidated room surrounded by debris with a view of an overgrown outside through a broken wall.

videoWar and peace

Two Ukrainian boys’ summer unfolds just miles from the frontlines

22 minutes

Photo of a man speaking at a podium marked ‘Letters Live’, gesturing with one hand against a dark background.

videoFairness and equality

‘To my old master’ – a freed slave answers the request to return to his old plantation

7 minutes

Ceramic vase with yellow snake handles blue clouds and text detail in a workshop setting.

videoDesign and fashion

A ceramicist puts her own bawdy spin on the folk language of pottery

14 minutes

Colourful, whimsical house with ornate details and greenery in foreground, photo taken outdoors in daylight.

videoHome

How an artist transformed a dilapidated hunting lodge into a house made of dreams

8 minutes

Aerial photo of an archaeological excavation site in a barren landscape with workers digging and examining the area.

videoArchaeology

What’s an ancient Greek brick doing in a Sumerian city? An archeological investigation

16 minutes