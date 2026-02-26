PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
When half of a couple that plans to live forever dies

‘What if death is just a dream … that you could wake up from one day?’

Cryonics is the practice of freezing the body after death, guided by the speculative belief that future science might one day bring people back to life – in death, a leap of faith. In Love Immortal, the Copenhagen-based filmmaker Ömer Sami traces these ideas through the life of Alan Sinclair, a British man who first drew media attention in the 1980s when he and his late wife Sylvia Sinclair sank vast sums of money into establishing a cryonics organisation in the hope that they might one day see a distant future together.

Blending archival footage with present-day scenes, the film captures Sinclair’s past, his life now – including the years after Sylvia’s death and the new love he’s found since then – and the distant future he continues to envision. At once a poignant love story and a philosophical meditation, Love Immortal brings a deep humanity to enduring questions about the desirability of eternal life and the fate that, despite advances in medical technology, still seems to await each of us.

Director: Ömer Sami

Website: Guardian Documentaries

26 February 2026
