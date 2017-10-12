Become a
Confucian ancestor worship

2 minutes

Why Confucius believed that honouring your ancestors is central to social harmony

Confucius’ philosophy of ‘filial piety’ – a fervent respect for one’s parents and ancestors – is still central to Chinese society, even among those who aren’t followers of Confucianism. This brief animation from BBC Radio 4’s A History of Ideas series explores why Confucius believed that the virtue of honouring one’s predecessors was vital for a successful, harmonious society.

Video by BBC Radio 4 and The Open University

Script: Nigel Warburton

Animator: Andrew Park

