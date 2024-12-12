PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideosAudio

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN

British and German soldiers of the First World War fraternise during the ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914

British and German soldiers of the First World War fraternise during the ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914

i
 0 Comments
Email
Save
Post
Share

A frontline soldier’s moving account of the fabled ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914

0 comments
Save

‘Somehow this scene became a peaceful one.’

The famed ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914 occurred some five months after the outbreak of the First World War when widespread, unofficial ceasefires arose on the Western Front on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Filmed at Freemasons’ Hall in London in 2016 as part of the events series Letters Live, in which performers read notable letters in front of a live audience, this video features a firsthand account of the truce as read by the Scottish actor Peter Capaldi. In a letter to his wife, the English Captain Reginald John ‘Jake’ Armes reports having lived through ‘one of the most extraordinary scenes imaginable’ as the forces under his command and the Germans in the trenches across from them agreed to halt fire for the holiday, performed songs for one another, exchanged gifts and even helped one another bury their dead. Heard today, Armes’s words, given a forceful verve here by Capaldi, are at once hopeful for their flickering of humanity amid the horrors of war, yet deeply poignant given the years of brutality still to come.

Video by Letters Live

12 December 2024
Email
Save
Post
Share
Cartoon of three surgeons wearing scrubs and masks performing surgery on a patient, with surgical lights overhead.

video

Bioethics

What a 1970 experiment reveals about the possibility and perils of ‘head transplants’

6 minutes

A photo of a printshop workbench featuring a newspaper layout, metal type blocks, and tools.

video

History of technology

Replicating Shakespearean-era printing brings its own dramas and comedy

19 minutes

A man with a long beard wearing glasses holding a net against a backdrop of a grassy field and cloudy sky.

video

Animals and humans

The wild tale of a young animal keeper, an angry tiger and a torn circle net

10 minutes

A woman on a sofa injecting her abdomen surrounded by stuffed toys on a shelf.

video

Technology and the self

Why single Chinese women are freezing their eggs in California

24 minutes

Painting of Roman soldiers in red carrying shields, forming a testudo (tortoise) formation during battle, viewed from the side.

video

The ancient world

Petty squabbles and bloody battles – the life of an ancient Roman soldier

18 minutes

Young girls dressed in riot police helmets and gear standing outdoors in the rain.

video

Childhood and adolescence

The police camp where tween girls enter a sisterhood of law and order

28 minutes

Illustration of a tattooed man from behind looking at a starry sky with trees silhouetted in the foreground.

video

Astronomy

The remarkable innovations inspired by our need to know the night sky

5 minutes

Photo of an elderly man with a bald head and moustache wearing a suit and tie, smiling against a light-coloured, blurred background.

video

War and peace

‘She is living on in many hearts’ – Otto Frank on the legacy of his daughter’s diary

12 minutes

A painting depicting a group of people in a room, with a man painting and a young girl in the centre, dressed in ornate clothes.

video

Art

Why Diego Velázquez needed a lifetime to paint his enigmatic masterpiece

31 minutes