PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DonateNewsletter
Menu
Aeon
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
Email
Save
Post
Share

Aeon Video has a monthly newsletter!

Get curated editors’ picks, peeks behind the scenes, film recommendations and more.

Privacy Policy

Humanity eradicated smallpox 45 years ago. It’s a story worth remembering

Save

The US filmmaker Neil Halloran is known for short documentaries that combine illuminating data visualisation with powerful storytelling. In his latest work, The Plea, Halloran explores how smallpox went from perhaps the deadliest infectious disease in human history to a fading memory. The film provides a brief history of smallpox from ancient Egypt to today – almost five decades since the last known smallpox death – replete with charts and graphics that put the vast devastation of the virus into perspective.

Through this framework, Halloran tells the largely forgotten story of how a worldwide effort led to the eradication of a disease that had, in some civilisations, caused nearly a third of children to die before adulthood and, in others, halved populations or worse. The piece steers clear of contemporary politics, where, in many parts of the world, nativism, nationalism and science scepticism are on the rise. However, by highlighting how smallpox has transformed from one of the greatest sources of human suffering to ‘one of humanity’s great triumphs’, Halloran makes a strong case for how empathy and cooperation – particularly in global health – have profoundly shaped our world for the better.

Via Kottke

Director: Neil Halloran

Producer: Megan Gilbride

22 May 2025
Email
Save
Post
Share
Black and white photo of a person in glasses and military attire standing in front of the Hollywood sign.

video

Art

When East met West in the images of an overlooked, original photographer

9 minutes

Black-and-white photo of elderly man’s profile, side lit with soft light against a white background.

video

Cognition and intelligence

A father forgets his child’s name for the first time in this poetic reflection on memory

4 minutes

Aerial photo of an archaeological excavation site in a barren landscape with workers digging and examining the area.

video

Archaeology

What’s an ancient Greek brick doing in a Sumerian city? An archeological investigation

16 minutes

Vintage sepia photo of a Black man in a buttoned coat against a plain background with decorative border.

video

History

From Afghanistan to Virginia – the Muslims who fought in the American Civil War

22 minutes

Black and white photo of British and German First World War soldiers wearing winter uniforms and hats, one with a cigarette, looking at the camera.

video

War and peace

A frontline soldier’s moving account of the fabled ‘Christmas truce’ of 1914

12 minutes

Photo of an elderly man with a bald head and moustache wearing a suit and tie, smiling against a light-coloured, blurred background.

video

War and peace

‘She is living on in many hearts’ – Otto Frank on the legacy of his daughter’s diary

12 minutes

A woman with glasses and a colourful African headscarf is holding a child. They are outdoors in a rocky, hilly landscape. The path ahead appears scattered with small white stones.

video

Human rights and justice

When a burial for slave trade victims is unearthed, a small island faces a reckoning

29 minutes

People decorating a school courtyard with green and yellow bunting.

video

Architecture

West Africa was once an architectural laboratory. Is it time for a revival?

12 minutes

Cartoon man with white hair and moustache smiling while holding pliers and a bloody tooth inside a candlelit building, against a snowy village background.

video

Medicine

Why surgery and barbering were one occupation in the Middle Ages

6 minutes