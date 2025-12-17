A millennial and her centenarian friend take a unique road trip

Save

After moving from Brazil to Canada, the animator Raquel Sancinetti befriended a woman named Madeleine who, aged 102, was 67 years her senior. Sancinetti’s celebrated short film Madeleine features audio drawn from many warm conversations between the two, by the end of which Madeleine was 107. With Madeleine uninterested in leaving her retirement home, the short moves between live-action footage from their visits and charming felt animation, allowing Sancinetti to imagine a road trip to the sea that they can’t take in real life. Their warm and often funny reflections on life, age and memory unfold through this inventive construction. The result is a gentle portrait of intergenerational friendship that carries both the joy of seeing the world with fresh eyes and the quiet grace and wisdom that come with growing older.