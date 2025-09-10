​​A neglected Dominican sugar town, as seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old local

Save

‘There are people who have everything and have achieved nothing. But then there are people who have nothing and have achieved a lot.’

The sugar mill towns, or bateyes, of the Dominican Republic were built in the early 20th century to house workers – particularly seasonal labourers from neighbouring Haiti. In the wake of the sugar industry’s decline in the region, these communities have faced crumbling infrastructure, poverty, a lack of job opportunities and limited access to education, electricity and clean water.

Los Niños del Batey follows 12-year-old Wilkin Bautista as he guides viewers through his neighbourhood, Batey de San Luis, on the outskirts of Santo Domingo. Part of Pequeños Dibujos Animados (PDA) – a project to bring children’s creativity to life through animation, drawing and music – the film captures Wilkin’s reflections on his surroundings, including his two greatest passions: baseball and rap music. Blending Wilkin’s footage and endearing narration with lively animations inspired by local children’s drawings, the film offers a revealing look at how joy and hardship coexist in this community.