Finding the spirit of Haiti through a tour of its contemporary art
‘Let this be clear: carte blanche to all the dreamers!’
The short documentary IntranQu’îllités is a rich tour of Haiti and its arts scene, guided by some of the country’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Tethered together by evocative narration from the Haitian poet James Noël, the film presents an eclectic array of writers, musicians and visual artists who grapple with questions of personal and national identity, challenging stereotypes about the small Caribbean nation and its people in the process. While each voice is distinct, their works are all inextricably tied to their homeland. This includes Haiti’s unique history of subjugation and liberation; its melding of Vodou and Catholic spirituality; its natural beauty; and its many challenges, from the devastating 2010 earthquake to ongoing political instability. In his lyrical panorama, the UK filmmaker Ed Owles captures not only the character and contradictions of Haiti, but also how national stories shape art – and vice versa.
Director: Ed Owles
Producer: Kasia Mika
videoGlobal history
After the fall of the Iron Curtain, a young couple discovers a strange, newly open world
18 minutes
videoHistory
In Stalin’s home city in Georgia, generations clash over his legacy
20 minutes
videoHistory of science
Insect aesthetics – long viewed as pests, in the 16th century bugs became beautiful
8 minutes
videoNature and landscape
After independence, Mexico was in search of identity. These paintings offered a blueprint
15 minutes
videoArt
A young Rockefeller collects art on a fateful journey to New Guinea
7 minutes
videoArt
Defying classification, fantastical artworks reframe the racism of Carl Linnaeus
8 minutes
videoFilm and visual culture
Space and time expand, contract and combust in this propulsive animation
5 minutes
videoChildhood and adolescence
‘Do worms cry?’ – and other questions collected from the mind of a curious child
4 minutes
videoArt
When East met West in the images of an overlooked, original photographer
9 minutes