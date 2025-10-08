Finding the spirit of Haiti through a tour of its contemporary art

Save

‘Let this be clear: carte blanche to all the dreamers!’

The short documentary IntranQu’îllités is a rich tour of Haiti and its arts scene, guided by some of the country’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Tethered together by evocative narration from the Haitian poet James Noël, the film presents an eclectic array of writers, musicians and visual artists who grapple with questions of personal and national identity, challenging stereotypes about the small Caribbean nation and its people in the process. While each voice is distinct, their works are all inextricably tied to their homeland. This includes Haiti’s unique history of subjugation and liberation; its melding of Vodou and Catholic spirituality; its natural beauty; and its many challenges, from the devastating 2010 earthquake to ongoing political instability. In his lyrical panorama, the UK filmmaker Ed Owles captures not only the character and contradictions of Haiti, but also how national stories shape art – and vice versa.