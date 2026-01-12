PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

How islanders of Oceania built fearsome armour without metal

Visually striking and intricately crafted, the traditional armour and weaponry of the Kiribati islands in the Pacific Ocean were built from coconut fibre, human hair, sharks’ teeth and porcupine fish. Yet, fearsome and lethal as these objects were, the people of this remote archipelago weren’t especially warlike, as British colonists had long assumed, but were instead part of a ritualised style of combat intended to keep violence between clashing groups to a minimum. In this video, Julie Adams, the head curator of the Oceania section at the British Museum, and Kaetaeta Watson, a master I-Kiribati weaver based in New Zealand, discuss both the making and the meaning of these objects. This includes how, after these traditional crafts all but disappeared from Kiribati after the arrival of Christian missionaries in the late 19th century, advocates including Watson are working to preserve them.

Video by the British Museum

12 January 2026
Fresco of an ancient Greek soldier in armour, holding a helmet surrounded by fallen warriors on a pottery surface.

videoArchaeology

Frozen for millennia, an ancient Greek soldier is freed to charge into battle once again

8 minutes

A thatched-roof hut in a jungle, with a man digging in the foreground and a cooking pot nearby.

videoMaking

Learn to build your own rainproof hut – or, at least, marvel at the man who knows how

11 minutes

Gold metalwork art piece with an owl motif surrounded by decorative discs on a dark background.

videoWar and peace

The extraordinary craft and fascinating symbolism of a pre-Incan ceremonial shield

3 minutes

Artwork depicting a silhouette of a person wearing a floral headband, with a natural background of plants and blurred scenery.

videoEcology and environmental sciences

The ancient Hawaiian myth that sparked a modern ecological breakthrough

10 minutes

Black and white painting of a hand holding a spear aimed at a tree with glowing leaves against a dark background.

videoHuman rights and justice

Why is this Kenyan artefact in storage at a German museum?

30 minutes

Close-up photo of an ancient helmet with detailed metalwork on a dark background.

videoArchaeology

The meanings and mysteries of the iconic Sutton Hoo helmet brought vividly to life

19 minutes

A painting of two girls with long hair each holding peacock feathers standing in front of a textured, muted background.

videoFamily life

The precious family keepsakes that hold meaning for generations

10 minutes

Close-up of a person holding a sword, focusing intently. The background is dark, highlighting the facial expression and the blade.

videoHistory of technology

A rare glimpse inside a samurai sword workshop, where ritual meets mastery

24 minutes

A shirtless man kneels by a stream weaving a green basket. The scene is set in a forest with rocks and leaves around.

videoMaking

Trapped, boiled, devoured: how to eat well in the wild

7 minutes