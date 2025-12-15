PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
EssaysVideos

Popular

About
DONATENEWSLETTER
/
/
Aeon
DONATE/NEWSLETTER/
/

Why is this Kenyan artefact in storage at a German museum?

Subtitles for this video are available by clicking the CC button at the bottom right of the video player.

Museums across the globe have come under scrutiny for their collections of objects from other parts of the world and from Indigenous populations within their territories. Though their presence in these institutions is often justified as a way of preserving culture, these objects are sometimes not even researched and are often kept not on display but in storage, not to mention the questions they raise about how they were acquired in the first place. Directed by the German filmmaker Elena Schilling and the Kenyan filmmaker Saitabao Kaiyare, If Objects Could Speak follows their journey from the Linden-Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, to Nairobi and smaller towns in Kenya to uncover the meaning of a Kikuyu artefact – from Kenya’s largest ethnic group – taken into the museum in 1903. What they discover not only restores its story but also opens a conversation about how the past can be preserved in ways that honour the communities it belongs to.

Directors: Saitabao Kaiyare, Elena Schilling

Producers: Daniela Fritz, Mumo Liku, Ann-Katrin Boberg, Elena Schilling, Saitabao Kaiyare

Website: Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

15 December 2025
Photo of a person wearing traditional headwear with animal horns standing before clay huts with thatched roofs in a rural setting in Western Africa.

videoArchitecture

Inside the remarkable, endangered mud castles of West Africa

9 minutes

A man in a striped shirt holds a white mask, with a red, grey, and black patterned background.

videoArt

From archaeology digs to display cabinets: how museums bring exhibits to life

37 minutes

A painting of an Egyptian-style figure with a bird’s head made from a collage of colourful papers on a pink background.

videoArt

Looted artefacts are reborn as ‘ghosts’ in an artist’s protest against colonisation

12 minutes

Photo of ancient stone ruins with large boulders on top surrounded by trees under a blue sky with clouds.

videoHistory

The dry-stacked stones of Zimbabwe are a medieval engineering wonder

7 minutes

A painting of two girls with long hair each holding peacock feathers standing in front of a textured, muted background.

videoFamily life

The precious family keepsakes that hold meaning for generations

10 minutes

Line drawing of a frog from a below perspective, with circles of various sizes indicating ripples.

videoEcology and environmental sciences

The tree frog die-off that sparked a global mystery – and revealed a dark truth

15 minutes

Simple, minimalist drawing of two women sitting facing each other. One is young and wears an orange dress, the other is old and has a maroon cloak.

videoBiography and memoir

Dal wants to make a film about her grandmother. Her grandmother has other ideas

6 minutes

Photo of a giraffe seen through an arched doorway with brick and blue tiled walls in a zoo environment.

videoAnimals and humans

Are zoos and natural history museums born of a desire to understand, or to control?

57 minutes

Artwork depicting a silhouette of a person wearing a floral headband, with a natural background of plants and blurred scenery.

videoEcology and environmental sciences

The ancient Hawaiian myth that sparked a modern ecological breakthrough

10 minutes