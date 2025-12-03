PhilosophySciencePsychologySocietyCulture
    Inside the remarkable, endangered mud castles of West Africa

    The traditional dwellings of the Batammariba people in Koutammakou, on the border of Togo and Benin in West Africa, are at once ‘a work of art, a home, and a place of worship’. These striking mud structures, called takienta, have been built by the Batammariba since the 17th century, allowing residents to centralise many of their daily activities, from food production to worship to rest.

    Directed by the Ethiopian American filmmaker Sosena Solomon, this short documentary features takienta experts and inhabitants who detail the social and spiritual meanings of these dwellings, which the Batammariba view as an extension of both their bodies and the earth. It also highlights ongoing efforts to conserve the takienta tradition, which demands active maintenance and intergenerational knowledge. The film is part of the short documentary series Africa’s Cultural Landmarks, produced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund.

    Video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Director: Sosena Solomon

    Producer: Ann C Collins

    3 December 2025
