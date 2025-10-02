The dry-stacked stones of Zimbabwe are a medieval engineering wonder
The sprawling stone ruins of Zimbabwe are deeply intertwined with its national identity. Indeed, the name ‘Zimbabwe’ itself is derived from a term meaning ‘houses of stone’. Due to colonial prejudices, these medieval complexes – the largest of their kind in sub-Saharan Africa – were long thought to have been built by foreigners. Today, however, they are recognised as the remnants of an advanced African society known as Great Zimbabwe.
Directed by the Ethiopian-American filmmaker Sosena Solomon, this short film explores how the dry-stone technique once used to build these structures is now used by local masons and archaeologists to preserve them, highlighting a tradition of intergenerational maintenance. It also reveals what scholars have learned through preservation and excavation, as well as the mysteries that remain. The film is part of the short documentary series Africa’s Cultural Landmarks, produced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund.
Video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Director: Sosena Solomon
Producer: David Matorin
videoHistory
In Stalin’s home city in Georgia, generations clash over his legacy
20 minutes
videoArchitecture
Steep climbs lead to sacred spaces carved high into the cliffs of Ethiopia
9 minutes
videoHistory
In the face of denial, this film uncovers the hidden scars of Indonesia’s 1998 riots
21 minutes
videoMedicine
Drinking wine from toxic cups was the 17th century’s own dubious ‘detox’ treatment
11 minutes
videoEngineering
How water-based clocks revolutionised the way we measure time
10 minutes
videoArchaeology
At a prehistoric pigment mine, researchers glimpse our earliest moments in the Americas
25 minutes
videoEnvironmental history
In Kazakhstan, ‘atomic lakes’ still scar the landscape decades after Soviet nuclear tests
13 minutes
videoArchitecture
A 3D rendering of the Colosseum captures its architectural genius and symbolic power
17 minutes
videoMaking
On the Norwegian coast, a tree is transformed into a boat the old-fashioned way
6 minutes